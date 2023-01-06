Rain, snowfall likely in mountainous region

KARACHI: Temperatures may further dip in the country, as the Met Office on Thursday forecast rain with snowfall for the mountainous regions in western and upper parts until Jan 9.

Daytime temperatures are likely to fall to 7 Celsius and 5 Celsius over the period. Snowfall may disrupt normal vehicular traffic in mountainous and hilly areas.

“A westerly wave is likely to enter north Balochistan on 6th January (evening, night) and likely to grip upper parts on weekend,” the Met said.

The new weather system is expected to bring a light to moderate rain with snowfall over the hills in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman and Pishin on Jan 7 and Jan 8.

Murree, Galiyat, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad are likely to see a moderate rain with snowfall over the hills from Jan 7 till Jan 9.

A light rain is also expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Charsada, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan and Kohat over the weekend.

Rain will be beneficial for the standing crops especially in Barani areas. Foggy conditions are likely to reduce during the period. Possibility of landslides in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan cannot be ruled, which may block roads.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period,” the Met said.

