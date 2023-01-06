AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
Australian HC wishes Pakistan women’s team well ahead of tour

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2023 05:58am
KARACHI: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins met Pakistan National Women’s Cricket team on Thursday in Karachi and wished them good luck for their tour of Australia.

Starting from January 16, Australia will host Pakistan National Women’s Cricket team for ODI and T20I series scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart and Canberra. The ODIs are part of the 2020-2025 ICC Women’s Championship.

Speaking at the event, the high commissioner said: “It is a great privilege to meet Pakistan National Women’s Cricket Team. Our countries share a passion for cricket. I wish the team a fantastic stay in Australia. They will receive a very warm Australian welcome. We expect some fabulous cricket.”

The HC also invited fans and visitors from Pakistan to be part of the series and Pakistan Cricket Board’s #BackOurGirls campaign.

The HC also met with Pakistan U19 Women’s squad who are also practicing in Karachi for the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in South Africa later this month.

The captain of the Pakistan Women’s Cricket team Bismah Maroof said: “We had a good 2022 year, where we won five of the six ICC Women’s Championship matches. We are looking forward to playing a competitive series in Australia. The series against Australia will provide an opportunity to players to express their talent on the field and make new fans in the tour Down Under,” she added.

The Pakistan National Women’s Cricket team Manager Ayesha Ashhar said: “I am positive that the squad assembled here under Bismah Maroof shall give a good account of itself on the forthcoming tour, not only on the field of play but also in terms of winning friends through great display of skills, discipline and sportsmanship.”

The Pakistan National Women’s Cricket team held a seven-day camp in Karachi and will be flying from Karachi to Brisbane from Karachi on January 06.

