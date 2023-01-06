KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Dewan Cement Ltd. - - - - 26.01.2023 19.01.2023 to 12.00.P.M. 26.01.2023 EOGM Dewan Farooque 26.01.2023 19.01.2023 to Spinning Mills Limited - - - - 10.00.A.M. 26.01.2023 EOGM JDW Sugar Mills Limited 30.09.2022 125% (F) 3,950.558 66.09 28.01.2023 21.01.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year Ended 09.30.A.M. 28.01.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

