Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Dewan Cement Ltd. - - - - 26.01.2023 19.01.2023 to
12.00.P.M. 26.01.2023
EOGM
Dewan Farooque 26.01.2023 19.01.2023 to
Spinning Mills
Limited - - - - 10.00.A.M. 26.01.2023
EOGM
JDW Sugar Mills
Limited 30.09.2022 125% (F) 3,950.558 66.09 28.01.2023 21.01.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year Ended 09.30.A.M. 28.01.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
