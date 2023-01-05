Unfit Shaheen missing as Pakistan squad announced for New Zealand ODIs

KARACHI: Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and leg-spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan are notably missing from Pakistan’s 16-member squad announced Thursday for the three-match one-day international series against New Zealand.

Shaheen injured his knee during the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in November last year and has not played since.

Shadab, meanwhile, injured his finger this week playing in Australia’s Big Bash League.

The New Zealand series will be a vital part of Pakistan’s preparations for the World Cup later this year, interim chief selector Shahid Afridi said.

India will host the tournament in October-November.

The squad has several new faces including batters Kamran Ghulam and Tayyab Tahir, and leg-spinner Usama Mir – who all performed well in the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament.

There are recalls for all-rounder Haris Sohail and batter Shan Masood.

Sohail played the last of his 42 ODIS two years ago, while Masood has played five internationals, all in 2019.

Pakistan will play New Zealand on January 9, 11 and 13 in Karachi.

Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir