AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Unfit Shaheen missing as Pakistan squad announced for New Zealand ODIs

AFP Published January 5, 2023 Updated January 5, 2023 04:40pm
Follow us

KARACHI: Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and leg-spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan are notably missing from Pakistan’s 16-member squad announced Thursday for the three-match one-day international series against New Zealand.

Shaheen injured his knee during the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in November last year and has not played since.

Shadab, meanwhile, injured his finger this week playing in Australia’s Big Bash League.

The New Zealand series will be a vital part of Pakistan’s preparations for the World Cup later this year, interim chief selector Shahid Afridi said.

Pakistan hold New Zealand to 151-4 with key wickets in second Test

India will host the tournament in October-November.

The squad has several new faces including batters Kamran Ghulam and Tayyab Tahir, and leg-spinner Usama Mir – who all performed well in the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament.

There are recalls for all-rounder Haris Sohail and batter Shan Masood.

Sohail played the last of his 42 ODIS two years ago, while Masood has played five internationals, all in 2019.

Pakistan will play New Zealand on January 9, 11 and 13 in Karachi.

Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

Cricket Pakistan New Zealand ODIs Shaheen Shah Afridi

Comments

1000 characters

Unfit Shaheen missing as Pakistan squad announced for New Zealand ODIs

COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

Arshad Sharif murder: SC suggests involving United Nations

12th consecutive fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Millat Tractors shuts operations citing low demand, cash flow constraints

Oil rebounds after biggest drop in decades at start of year

Putin says ready for Ukraine talks if Kyiv accepts ‘new territorial realities’

Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave eight dead

Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank

Read more stories