Jan 05, 2023
Indian minister’s charges part of bid to mislead world: FO

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Wednesday dismissed the “baseless and frivolous accusations” made by Indian Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar about Pakistan being an alleged “epicentre” of terrorism and termed this as part of New Delhi’s malicious anti-Pakistan campaign to mislead the world through a fictitious narrative of victimhood.

“Pakistan rejects the baseless and frivolous accusations made by the Indian External Affairs Minister. His latest tirade is a reflection of growing frustration over India’s failure to malign and isolate Pakistan,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while responding to media queries regarding a series of recent statements made by the Indian Minister of External Affairs targeting Pakistan.

For the last several years, she added that India has engaged in a malicious campaign to mislead the international community through a fictitious narrative of victimhood and vile anti-Pakistan propaganda. This practice must stop.

She said that India’s continued anti-Pakistan diatribe cannot hide its brazen involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil; nor can it conceal the reality of state-sponsored terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Instead of pointing fingers at others, India should itself end its involvement in terrorism, subversion and espionage against Pakistan,” she stated.

Only a few weeks ago, she added that a dossier was released containing irrefutable evidence that substantiated India’s involvement in the 2021 terrorist attack in a peaceful Lahore neighbourhood.

She further stated that from the death of over 40 Pakistani nationals on Indian soil in the 2007 Samjhota Express tragedy to the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Commander of Indian Navy, from within Pakistan in 2016, the evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism and sabotage is irrefutable and spans over decades and geographies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

