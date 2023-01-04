Pakistan suffered 'tremendously', has right to defend itself from terrorism: US

Pakistan has the right to defend itself from terrorism, the US has said, adding that Islamabad has suffered "tremendously from terrorist attacks".

During a press briefing, US State Department's Spokesman Ned Price was asked a question related to a Pakistani National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in which it resolved to take strict action against terrorists and also recommended taking crucial steps to curb rising unrest in the country.

"We’re aware of the recent statement by NSC. The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism," Price said.

National Security Committee resolves to take crucial steps against terrorism

Meanwhile, Price called on the Taliban to uphold their commitment to ensure Afghan soil is never again used as a launchpad for international terrorist attacks.

"These are among the very commitments that the Taliban have been unable or unwilling to fulfill to date," he said.

NSC meeting

The NSC was apprised on the security situation of the country with a particular focus on recent terrorist incidents in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The forum concluded that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people.

The NSC reiterated its resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence.