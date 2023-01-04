AVN 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BAFL 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.93%)
DGKC 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.36%)
EPCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
FFL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
NETSOL 88.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.44%)
PAEL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.4%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TRG 114.15 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.88%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,137 Decreased By -99.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 40,644 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,993 Decreased By -0 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan suffered 'tremendously', has right to defend itself from terrorism: US

  • US calls on Taliban to uphold commitment to ensure Afghan soil is never again used as a launchpad for international terrorist attacks
BR Web Desk Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 12:17pm
Follow us

Pakistan has the right to defend itself from terrorism, the US has said, adding that Islamabad has suffered "tremendously from terrorist attacks".

During a press briefing, US State Department's Spokesman Ned Price was asked a question related to a Pakistani National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in which it resolved to take strict action against terrorists and also recommended taking crucial steps to curb rising unrest in the country.

"We’re aware of the recent statement by NSC. The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism," Price said.

National Security Committee resolves to take crucial steps against terrorism

Meanwhile, Price called on the Taliban to uphold their commitment to ensure Afghan soil is never again used as a launchpad for international terrorist attacks.

"These are among the very commitments that the Taliban have been unable or unwilling to fulfill to date," he said.

NSC meeting

The NSC was apprised on the security situation of the country with a particular focus on recent terrorist incidents in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The forum concluded that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people.

The NSC reiterated its resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence.

Pakistan US Afghanistan NSC

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Jan 04, 2023 12:46pm
No lesson learned by Pakistan establishment from 40 years of someone else in own backyard. US left from Afghanistan to let Pakistan get the bloodshed in each house at border and countrywide in Pakistan. PDM & handlers have some sanity, how long you will live on war money? when will you build your own real economic growth?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hasnain Raza ` Jan 04, 2023 01:50pm
US Government always wanted that Pakistan should be against the Taliban. The hands of Pakistan should always in blood and all the damage should be carried by the Pakistan because they know the Government is puppet of them It is time that we should stand up and make our decisions.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr Javwad Malik Jan 04, 2023 01:55pm
@Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani), we'll do that once you come back and start staying in this country. Are you paying any taxes, by the way? Or is it a free advice?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan suffered 'tremendously', has right to defend itself from terrorism: US

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Fertiliser maker suspends urea production amid RLNG suspension

Oil falls again as worries grow over global economy, China COVID cases

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

Early closure of markets announced

Pakistan 224-4 at lunch in second Test against New Zealand

Read more stories