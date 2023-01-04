Stocks end negative

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday closed on negative note due to selling pressure as the investors opted to book profit on available margins.

The benchmark KSE-100 index hit 41,015.92 points intra-day high and 40,595.02 points intra-day low level before closing at 40,630.64 points, down 185.26 points or 0.45 percent.

Trading activities remained low as total daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 201.058 million shares as compared to 242.173 million shares traded on Monday while total daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 4.977 billion against previous session’s Rs 7.278 billion.

BRIndex100 lost 22.75 points or 0.56 percent to close at 4,027.87 points with total daily turnover of 144.232 million shares.

BRIndex30 fell by 70.3 points or 0.49 percent to close at 14,186.02 points with total daily trading volumes of 98.871 million shares.

The foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $289,211. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 35 billion to Rs 6.508 trillion. Out of total 333 active scrips, 192 closed in negative and 113 in positive while the value of 28 stocks remained unchanged.

Hascol Petroleum was the volume leader with 20.576 million shares and gained Re 0.03 to close at Rs 6.64 followed by WorldCall Telecom that inched up by Re 0.04 to close at Rs 1.24 with 16.289 million shares. Sui Northern Gas increased by Rs 1.22 to close at Rs 41.58 with 14.289 million shares.

Premium Textile and Colgate Palmolive were the top gainers increasing by Rs 39.68 and Rs 30.01 respectively to close at Rs 575.03 and Rs 1900.01 while Sapphire Textile and Sanofi-Aventis were the top losers declining by Rs 66.17 and Rs 44.40 respectively to close at Rs 1100.00 and 955.60.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that Pakistan equities closed negative where the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at 40,663 level, down 0.37 percent.

Range bound activity was witnessed at the bourse where market make an intraday high of plus 200 points and a low of minus 220 points.

The market witnessed a declining trend in second half after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announcement regarding Federal government’s energy conservation plan that will enforce the closure of markets at 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10pm.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 4.47 points or 0.06 percent to close at 7,580.33 points with total turnover of 720,649 shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 74.06 points or 1.91 percent to close at 3,798.08 points with 10.900 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index fell by 51.62 points or 0.64 percent to close at 8,074.27 points with 11.872 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 77.99 points or 1.21 percent to close at 6,356.49 points with 7.930 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 6.32 points or 0.16 percent to close at 3,978.64 points with 49.885 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,273.86 points, up 8.68 points or 0.2 percent with 30.860 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said a range-bound session was witnessed at the PSX. The market opened in a positive zone but the lack of investor participation plunged the KSE-100 index dived into the red and traded in a narrow range throughout the trading session.

The market participation was comparatively lower than the previous session as volumes remained good in the main board however, decent volumes were recorded in the 3rd tier stocks.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Cement (down 60.4 points), Commercial Banks (down 53.1 points), Power Generation & Distribution (down 27.5 points), Tobacco (down 14.6 points) and Pharmaceuticals (down 14.2 points).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023