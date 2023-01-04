Maryam appointed PML-N Senior VP & chief organiser

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, has appointed Maryam Nawaz as the senior vice president of the PML-N with a task to re-organise the party.

A notification issued here Tuesday and signed by party president Shehbaz, stated: “Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League-N, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Maryam Nawaz Sharif as “Senior Vice President” with immediate effect.”

