AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
ANL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
AVN 66.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.63%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.76%)
EPCL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.69%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.77%)
MLCF 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.06%)
OGDC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
TREET 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 110.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iraq oil revenues top $115 billion in 2022

AFP Published 03 Jan, 2023 05:35pm
Follow us

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s oil revenues in 2022 exceeded $115 billion, according to preliminary figures announced by the oil ministry on Tuesday – a four-year high following a collapse in prices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil production accounts for some 90 percent of Baghdad’s income, and the country is the second largest producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“The total revenue from the export of crude oil for the year 2022 amounts to more than $115 billion,” Minister for Oil Hayan Abdel-Ghani said in a statement.

The country exported more than 1.2 billion barrels in 2022, averaging 3.3 million barrels per day, according to the statement.

These revenues follow a spike in prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and OPEC producers’ subsequent reluctance to increase production.

Oil recovers from early decline, outlook clouded by China and global economy

In October the oil cartel decided to cut production quotas to maintain price levels, with a reduction of “two million barrels per day”.

With a near total reliance on oil revenue to fund state spending, Iraq was hit by a collapse in prices at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

From $78.5 billion in 2019, oil revenues fell to $42 billion in 2020, according to official statistics. By 2021 they had risen back up to $75.6 billion.

Following decades of conflict Iraq, faces chronic economic challenges and requires significant investment in infrastructure projects, making oil revenues and prices per barrel crucial data for Baghdad’s preparation of annual budgets.

Despite its oil riches Iraq, home to 42 million inhabitants, faces an energy crisis that sees regular power cuts and damaging electrical surges, known as load shedding.

Neighbouring Iran provides the country with one-third of its gas and electricity but deliveries are frequently interrupted, further aggravating the already-daily instances of load shedding.

Last month the World Bank warned that Iraq, battered by climate change impacts from drought and water scarcity to rising temperatures, must diversify its economy and invest $233 billion by 2040 to embark “on a green growth path”.

iRAQ Oil prices US oil

Comments

1000 characters

Iraq oil revenues top $115 billion in 2022

SC allows ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, other PTI leaders

Rupee ends first session of 2023 in red against US dollar

Senator Azam Swati released from jail

Dubai regulator upholds $135.6 million fine on Abraaj founder and former CEO

Pakistan to witness economic contraction in FY23: Ismail Iqbal Securities

'Temporary measure': Another Pakistani textile firm cuts production by up to 50%

Cotton arrival declines 37% year-on-year

Oil recovers from early decline, outlook clouded by China and global economy

Petroleum products: sales down 11% year-on-year to 1.33mn tons in December

Haq anchors Pakistan after New Zealand pile on 449 in second Test

Read more stories