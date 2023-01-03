AGL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
ANL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.9%)
EFERT 79.98 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (3.92%)
EPCL 44.45 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (5.21%)
FCCL 11.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
GGL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUMNL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.92%)
MLCF 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.75%)
OGDC 80.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.99%)
TREET 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
TRG 110.95 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.33%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
WAVES 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Most Gulf markets edge up as oil prices recover

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2023 02:57pm
Most stock markets in the Gulf edged up on Tuesday as benchmark oil prices, the key catalyst for the region’s financial markets, recovered from early losses.

Brent crude futures, which had fallen earlier by $1 a barrel, rebounded to $86.29 a barrel by 0737 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.5%, extending gains to a third session in a row, supported by a 0.5% rise in Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services shares and as luxury real estate developer Retal Urban Development Co edged up 0.3%.

Among other stocks, Etihad Atheeb Telecom gained for a second day after it signed a more than 105-million-riyal ($27.9 million) contract with Saudi Arabia’s Najran and Tabuk provinces on Sunday.

The benchmark index in Qatar - among the world’s top exporters of liquefied natural gas - gained 0.4%, led by a 2% gain in Industries Qatar while its sharia lender Qatar Islamic Bank was up 1.7%.

Gulf shares start year in upbeat mood; Egypt outperforms peers

In Abu Dhabi, the index also advanced 0.4%, extending gains from the previous session, as United Arab Emirates’ largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank rose 0.5%.

Dubai’s main share index, however, eased 0.2%, following a 0.7% decline in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank and a 1.4% slump in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation.

MENA Dubai Islamic Bank Brent crude Dubai stock

