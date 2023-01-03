AGL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
ANL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.9%)
EFERT 79.98 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (3.92%)
EPCL 44.45 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (5.21%)
FCCL 11.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
GGL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUMNL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.92%)
MLCF 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.75%)
OGDC 80.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.99%)
TREET 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
TRG 110.95 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.33%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
WAVES 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French retirement age hike to 65 ‘not set in stone’: PM

AFP Published 03 Jan, 2023 02:18pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

PARIS: The French government is prepared to show flexibility on a plan by President Emmanuel Macron to raise the retirement age to 65, the prime minister said Tuesday ahead of crunch talks with unions.

The age of 65 is “not set in stone,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told FranceInfo radio, adding that “other solutions” could help the government reach its target of balancing the pensions system by 2030.

She said the plan, a flagship domestic policy of Macron’s second presidential mandate, would be presented to the cabinet on January 23 before being debated in parliament at the beginning of February, she added.

The full details of the plan – whose banner policy of raising the retirement age from the current level of 62 has been rejected out of hand by the unions – are to be unveiled on January 10, she confirmed.

France keen to help Ukraine meet battlefield needs: minister

Macron’s overhaul would be one of the most extensive in a series of pension reforms enacted by successive governments on both the left and right in recent decades aiming to end budget shortfalls.

The revamp was supposed to have been announced in mid-December but Macron, whose ruling party lost its overall parliament majority in polls last year, delayed the announcement to allow further talks.

Borne is due to hold new discussions with unions later on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Macron French government Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne

Comments

1000 characters

French retirement age hike to 65 ‘not set in stone’: PM

SC allows ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, other PTI leaders

Rupee ends first session of 2023 in red against US dollar

Dubai regulator upholds $135.6 million fine on Abraaj founder and former CEO

'Temporary measure': Another Pakistani textile firm cuts production by up to 50%

Cotton arrival declines 37% year-on-year

Oil recovers from early decline, outlook clouded by China and global economy

Petroleum products: sales down 11% year-on-year to 1.33mn tons in December

Pakistan struggling on 62-2 after New Zealand pile on 449 in 2nd Test

Troubled China Evergrande pledges to repay debts in 2023

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Read more stories