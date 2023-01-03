Gold prices soar to record high

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday shot up to the all-time highs on the local market, traders said.

They soared by Rs 3,300 to the new record levels of Rs 187200 per tola on the first day of the New Year with Rs 160494 per 10 grams, up by Rs 2829.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1824 per ounce.

Silver prices gained Rs30 to Rs2100 per tola and Rs25.71 to Rs1800.41 per 10 grams, traders said.

