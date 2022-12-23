PML-N, PPP withdraw no-trust motion against Parvez Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) withdrew on Friday the no-confidence motion against PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, it was reported.

The no-confidence motion was submitted on Monday by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The opposition leaders, headed by PML-N's Tahir Khalil Sindhu, reached Punjab Assembly to withdraw their no-confidence motion. They said that the parties consider it unnecessary after Elahi “ceased to be the chief minister” following his de-notification by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.

The application was formally received by Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayatullah Lak.

Sindhu said that only the no-trust motion against Elahi had been withdrawn and the ones against Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and the deputy speaker would remain.

He further said that they would accept whatever the court's verdict is on Elahi's petition.

Earlier, Elahi filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s orders de-notifying him as the province’s chief minister.

On Thursday, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman de-notified Elahi after his failure to get a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Following this, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected the governor’s action, saying that it has no legal status.

In his petition, Elahi said that the move is “unconstitutional, unlawful and of no legal effect”.

The petition said that Rehman’s order for the vote of confidence and the de-notification was passed “without lawful authority and are of no legal effect”.

Elahi also prayed that it may kindly be declared that the he does not cease to hold his office of chief minister Punjab.