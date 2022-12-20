Governor summons PA session for vote of confidence

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has summoned the Punjab Assembly session on Wednesday (December 21) at 4pm, asking Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence.

In an order, the governor directed CM Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the assembly. In the order, the governor said that the chief minister has lost the confidence of his party president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and members of his own party belonging to the PML-Q.

“It is widely known that over the last few weeks serious differences of opinion erupted between two coalition parties of the ruling alliance in the Punjab Assembly i.e. PTI and PML-Q regarding political strategies, dissolution of the assembly, development schemes, and transfers of public officials,” the order stated.

The order highlighted that the aforementioned differences became evident after the appointment of a PTI member — namely Khayal Ahmed — to the provincial assembly without the knowledge of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Moreover, PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir said the no-confidence motion was submitted against the chief minister, PA speaker, and deputy speaker. He said there were signatures of around 150 MPAs and there were more members coming from outside Lahore.

“A constitutional and legal action has been undertaken after consultation from constitutional experts and we are confident,” he said.

