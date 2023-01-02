PM vows to steer country out of economic storm

ISLAMABAD: In his message on the start of the new year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the resolve to take Pakistan towards economic and political stability. While praying for the prosperity and welfare of the whole humanity, he said that 2022 was the year in which floods devastation increased miseries and problems for the people.

The prime minister reiterated the vow to bring light to the lives of 33 million flood-hit people of the country in the year 2023. He wished that the new year might end price hike and terrorism, adding that it might ensure security to the lives and economic prosperity.

The prime minister observed that the world was confronted with various challenges like climate change. He said that they had to secure the future of the coming generations on durable foundations in the new year.

The prime minister also expressed resolve for the creation of new opportunities for the youth in the new year. He also prayed for the freedom of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Paying tribute to the bereaved families of Shuhada, the prime minister expressed condolences and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.