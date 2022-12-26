AGL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.67%)
ANL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
AVN 66.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.67%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
EFERT 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
GGGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.04%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.93%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4%)
KEL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.26%)
MLCF 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.47%)
OGDC 76.87 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
PAEL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PRL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.88%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
TPL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.92%)
TREET 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.52%)
TRG 113.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.6%)
UNITY 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 38.4 (0.98%)
BR30 14,150 Increased By 304 (2.2%)
KSE100 40,155 Increased By 486 (1.23%)
KSE30 14,778 Increased By 177.7 (1.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Didn’t know extent of Pakistan's economic problems when I took oath: PM Shehbaz

  • Says threat of default was looming on Pakistan while IMF programme was stalled
BR Web Desk Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 04:45pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that he was “unaware of the extent of economic problems facing Pakistan” when he took oath on April 11, 2022.

Speaking to a gathering on his visit to Dera Ismail Khan, he stated the threat of default was looming on Pakistan in April 2022 while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme was stalled.

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

"When I took oath, I wasn't aware of the gravity of Pakistan's economic problems. A threat of default was upon us, while the IMF programme was stalled. We have now averted the risk of default, but still have a lot of challenges to face," he said.

“We will sail through the economic difficulties,” he said.

Speaking about infrastructure projects, he noted that the Islamabad-DI Khan Motorway reduced the traveling time between the two sides from 6 hours to 2-3 hours.

KP PA deputy speaker escapes unhurt in attack

Now, the government is focusing on construction of DI Khan-Zhob corridor, the PM said.

"Construction of a new airport has also been approved and I congratulate the people for it. We will fast-track its construction and establish a sustainable industrial estate adjacent to it which will make DI Khan a hub of industrial and trade activities,” the PM said.

Talking about the devastation faced by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from floods, he blamed “flawed planning” for the damage.

National Minority Commission draft ready: PM

“Hotels were made in the middle of rivers that were swept away by flood water,” he said. “The effects of the calamity are still visible throughout Pakistan.”

The PM also stated that the government of Pakistan has spent nearly Rs90 billion in flood aid.

During his visit, the prime minister laid the foundation stones of various development projects for South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the Dera Ismail Khan Division.

Shehbaz Sharif rains floods Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Sharif Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Dec 26, 2022 05:15pm
Since he has become PM, he has done nothing to fix the economy. Rather it has deteriorated.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
ALI RAZA MEGHANI Dec 26, 2022 05:17pm
you were the opposition leader before and you don't know ? surprise mean you only Blame thanks
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Didn’t know extent of Pakistan's economic problems when I took oath: PM Shehbaz

Long-term: Russia can send its natural gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan, says deputy PM Novak

Rupee registers fifth consecutive loss against US dollar

Attock Refinery restarts operations at main distillation unit

Savage US blizzard leaves 32 dead, power outages, travel snarls

APTMA rejects reports over closure of textile mills across Pakistan

'Inventory shortage': Pak Suzuki announces temporary shutdown of automobile, motorcycle plants

Babar Azam hits hundred in Pakistan’s recovery to 224-4 in 1st Test

UN official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker ban

South Korea scrambles jets, fires warning shots as North Korean drones intrude

Read more stories