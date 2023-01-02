Futures spread down 880bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 880bps to 3.67 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 193.0 percent to 144.70 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 49.39 million shares.

Average daily traded value on futures counter increased by 150.9 percent to Rs 5.46 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 2.18 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023