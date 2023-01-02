AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Jan 02, 2023
Futures spread down 880bps

Recorder Review Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 880bps to 3.67 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 193.0 percent to 144.70 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 49.39 million shares.

Average daily traded value on futures counter increased by 150.9 percent to Rs 5.46 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 2.18 billion.

