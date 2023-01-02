Finland gets floating gas terminal to replace Russian supply

HELSINKI: An offshore natural gas terminal has arrived in Finland as part of the country’s efforts to replace Russian supplies after Moscow stopped deliveries, the Finnish gas grid operator said Wednesday.

Almost as long as three football fields, the Exemplar vessel, which has arrived in Inkoo port in southern Finland, will allow the country to turn liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported from other countries back into its gas form.

“The gas can come from anywhere in the world where LNG is supplied, but not from Russia,” Gasgrid CEO Olli Sipila told AFP.

Russia stopped supplying natural gas to neighbouring Finland via pipeline in May, after the Nordic country refused to pay the supplier in rubles.