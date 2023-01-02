AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Pakistan

Seminar on e-commerce held to guide tribal youth

Recorder Report Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
PESHAWAR: Under the auspices of Directorate of Youth Affairs and District Youth Officer Peshawar, a one-day commerce seminar was organized at Nishtar Hall Peshawar to guide the youth of the tribal areas.

In which a large number of youth from various tribal areas including Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram and Waziristan participated.

In which Engineer Luqman and others gave a lecture and informed the participants about the online business through Amazon related to the business.

While lecturing at the Seminar in Nashtrial, Guru more e-commerce expert Engineer Luqman Hafeez and Aqib Zaman Fiver expert said that e-commerce runs on the Internet, where customers browse through their devices, and can access the online store to place orders for products or services.

As soon as the order is placed, the customer’s web browser will communicate back and forth with the server hosting the online store website.

He said that platforms that host e-commerce transactions can include online marketplaces for which sellers simply sign up, such as Amazon, which is a great platform for care. Khalji also spoke.

And finally, the chief guest Kabir Afridi distributed certificates and shields among the participants. District Youth Officer Peshawar Sajda Afridi and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

e-commerce seminar tribal youth

