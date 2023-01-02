PEDO, HPTI sign MoU

PESHAWAR: Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and Hydro Power Training Institute (HPTI) Mangla has signed an agreement for training courses related to staff skills in using machinery and other technical issues.

The training will increase the capacity of professional engineers and provide them with opportunities to learn modern skills. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between PEDO and HPTI Mangla WAPDA.

The signing ceremony of the agreement was held at PEDO House Peshawar under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Engineer Naeem Khan, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

