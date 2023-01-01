AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Police constable martyred in Lakki terrorist attack

  • One terrorist also killed during the shootout, police says
BR Web Desk Published 01 Jan, 2023 01:43pm
A policeman was killed in an exchange of fire with extremists in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the police said on Sunday.

One terrorist was also killed during the shootout.

“Terrorists started firing at the Shahbaz Khel police check post from several sides with automatic weapons at [Saturday] night,” Lakki Marwat police spokesman Shahid Hameed said.

“Latest weapons including rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), seven rocket launchers, and hand grenades were also used.”

A search operation was underway in the area, the statement said, adding that the terrorist killed was identified as Owais.

The funeral prayers of martyred policemen were performed with official honours at the district police office.

A smartly-turned out contingent of police paid tribute to the martyred policeman. Members of the police, civil, and army were present.

The development comes a day after Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on all stakeholders to develop a national consensus to confront challenges posed by the “economy and terrorism”, the military's media wing said.

Pakistan is facing the growing threat of terrorism, including incidents involving elements and groups said to be operating from Afghanistan since the militant Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan called off its ceasefire with the government in late November.

Last month, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off a shaky ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.

