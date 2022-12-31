COAS calls for national consensus to overcome economic, security challenges

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Saturday called on all stakeholders to develop a national consensus to confront challenges posed by the “economy and terrorism”, the military's media wing said.

Pakistan is facing the growing threat of terrorism, including incidents involving elements and groups said to be operating from Afghanistan since the militant Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan called off its ceasefire with the government in late November.

Last month, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off a shaky ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the army chief attended the commissioning parade of the 118th Midshipmen and the 26th Short Service Commission as the chief guest at Karachi’s Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA).

“Pakistan is passing through one of her most critical junctures and this requires the development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism,” the COAS said while addressing the parade.

“COAS congratulated the commissioning term for the successful completion of training and becoming guardians of the maritime frontiers of Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

The army chief also visited Malir Garrison where he was received by Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar. COAS also laid floral wreaths at the martyrs’ monument.

COAS addressed the officers of Karachi Corps, Rangers, and other CAFs at Malir Garrison, ISPR said.

Earlier this week, the two-day 254th Corps Commanders’ Conference resolved to fight against terrorists "without any distinction and eliminate the menace as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan," the military's media wing said.

The conference, presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, was held at the General Headquarters from December 27-28, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

A comprehensive review of the professional and organizational matters of the army was undertaken during the conference, it said.

In 2008, 60 people were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a truck packed with 600 kilogrammes of high explosives into the outer gates of the five-star Marriott Hotel. The attack destroyed part of the hotel which was then shut down and opened a few months later surrounded by a massive, bomb-proof wall.