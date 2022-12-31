AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Hush Puppies launches apparel line in Pakistan

Published 31 Dec, 2022 08:14pm
Hush Puppies, one of Pakistan’s leading international footwear brands, has launched its apparel line in Pakistan. The brand’s A/W collection titled, ‘Head to Toe with Hush Puppies’ is an expansion that gives the consumer a one-stop solution for their fashion needs, the company stated in a press release.

“Hush Puppies Pakistan’s apparel collection is high quality comfort-driven smart casual western wear for both contemporary men and women,” the company stated.

“Hush Puppies’ presence in Pakistan traces back to 1992, when the brand first commenced operation in the country. Back in the day, the footwear market was full of shoes that were extremely uncomfortable to wear for the length of the day.

“Hush Puppies’ entry ushered in comfortable, classic styled and high-quality footwear to customers solving the problem of lack of comfortable shoes in Pakistan. Through decades of experience in manufacturing quality footwear, the brand’s success proves that consumers are always on the lookout for options that cater to their needs and addresses their problems,” it added.

“This learning is at the heart of Hush Puppies’ A/W’22 apparel launch as it ventures to provide quality apparel to their consumers at highly competitive price points, aspects which are at a dearth in Pakistan’s western apparel market.”

Mohammad Qasim, Managing Director Firhaj, commented: “Head to Toe is a philosophy we’ve been working on for quite some time. Hush Puppies Pakistan spearheaded the same for its global counterpart by being the first to introduce the one-stop concept. We are proud to announce that Firhaj, the official licensee for Hush Puppies in Pakistan, will also be manufacturing apparel for global audiences.”

Ahsan Rashid, CCO Firhaj and core ideation person for the apparel launch, said:

“After extensive R&D, Hush Puppies has come up with the ideal range to launch. Both men and women’s smart casual collections reflect the choices of our modern consumer.”

The collection was launched with a concept-based DVC built on the theme of ‘Looking at the Brightside’.

“The narration and visuals depicted various Hush Puppies consumers who are on a constant lookout for positivity,” said the press release. “The content has been well received by audiences and created an emotional connect with their customer base for the already leading footwear giant.”

Ravia Saqib, Head of Marketing Hush Puppies, the key thought leader of the concept commented: “We as a brand have always believed in tying brand communication back to our core philosophy and with apparel it was no different. In this world of constant ups and downs, we want to encourage our audiences to look at the bright side of life. So, here’s to looking towards comfort, looking into opportunities and looking at the future.”

Hush Puppies launches apparel line in Pakistan

