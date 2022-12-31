AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
SPI inflation down 0.09pc WoW

Tahir Amin Published 31 Dec, 2022 06:11am
ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended December 29, recorded a decrease of 0.09 percent due to a decline in the prices of food items including potatoes (8.85per cent), tomatoes (6.02per cent), vegetable ghee (1.47per cent), sugar (1.22per cent), cooking oil (0.04per cent) and non-food item electricity for q1 (2.44per cent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 29.30per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (498.08per cent), tea Lipton (65.41per cent), diesel (65.05per cent), chicken (64.20per cent), petrol (52.19per cent), salt powdered (51.99per cent), eggs (49.11per cent), moong (46.94per cent), bananas (45.06per cent), pulse gram (44.42per cent) and mustard oil (41.64per cent), while decrease is observed in the prices of chillies powdered (34.18per cent), electricity for q1 (13.96per cent) and gur (1.38per cent).

SPI inflation down 0.11pc WoW

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 217.20 points against 217.39 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

inflation PBS SPI prices of food items electricity price Onions price cooking oil prices Sugar prices vegetable ghee prices Eggs price SPI inflation

