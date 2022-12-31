AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Prices of LPG cylinders reduced

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2022 07:38am
ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regularly Authority (OGRA) on Friday decreased the prices of commercial and domestic LPG cylinders with effect from January 1, 2023.

According to a notification, the price of domestic and commercial cylinder came down by Rs12 per kg. Domestic cylinder price came down by Rs137 and commercial cylinder by Rs527. The price of per kg came down from Rs216 to Rs204 per kg. The price of commercial cylinder CE down from Rs9,804 to Rs9,278. The domestic cylinder came down to Rs2,411 instead Rs2,548.

