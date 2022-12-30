AGL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
ANL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
AVN 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
EFERT 76.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FNEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.78%)
GGGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.21%)
GGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
MLCF 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.19%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.6%)
PRL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TRG 107.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.92%)
UNITY 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
WAVES 8.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (15.2%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,294 Increased By 546.6 (1.38%)
KSE30 14,781 Increased By 163 (1.11%)
Demand angst puts copper on course for largest drop since 2018

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2022 04:54pm
LONDON: Copper prices held steady on Friday, but were heading for their first annual drop since 2018 due to worries about demand created by surging COVID cases in top consumer China, a global growth slowdown and rising inventories.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)was up 0.1% at $8,426 a tonne at 1046 GMT. Prices of the metal used widely in the power and construction industries are on course for a 13% drop this year.

“In the U.S., there is apprehension the Fed will push the economy into recession; in Europe, the energy crisis has put enormous strain on corporates and consumers,” said Bank of America analyst Michael Widmer.

“In China, various issues, including rolling COVID lockdowns that had such a pronounced impact on activity earlier his year, have been a concern.”

China’s lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.

Copper slides as focus shifts to poor demand prospects

Clues to the prosect for industrial metals demand will come from surveys of purchasing managers in manufacturing companies around the world over the next few days.

Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses at 88,925 tonnes have climbed 7,525 tonnes since Friday. Cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 13% of the total compares with 33% on Dec. 7.

Rising inventories are likely to be a trend into 2023 as demand slows further and surpluses mount.

Elsewhere, the lead price was up 0.2% at $2,277 a tonne.

Prices of the battery metal hit $2,302.50 a tonne on Wednesday, the highest since May 5, on worries about supplies and dwindling stocks in LME-approved warehouses, which are near 15-year lows at 25,000 tonnes.

Cancelled warrants at 49% of the total and large holdings of warrants and cash contracts suggest more lead is due to be delivered out.

In other metals, aluminium gained 0.4% to $2,414, zinc rose 0.5% to $3,000, tin advanced 0.9% to $25,150 and nickel was up 1.6% at $30,745.

