Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 226-227 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2022 11:25am
Pakistan’s rupee recorded a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.07% during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 11:10am, the rupee was being quoted at 226.25, an appreciation of Re0.16, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated against the US dollar for the eighth straight session to settle at 226.41 after a decline of Re0.04 or 0.02%.

In a key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell another $294 million to a highly critical level of $5.82 billion, data on Thursday showed. This is the lowest level of SBP-held reserves since April 2014.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $11.71 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.89 billion.

Economic experts have expressed concern over depleting foreign exchange reserves, and have urged the government to revive the now-stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in the bid to secure further funding.

Globally, the dollar was on track for its best performance in seven years on Friday, having been buoyed by the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening and concerns about the global growth outlook.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has surged more than 8% this year, the most since 2015. It was last 0.05% lower at 103.93.

The Fed has raised rates by a total of 425 basis points since March to curb surging inflation, a move that has kept the dollar in bid for most of the year.

But expectations that the central bank may not have to raise rates as high as previously feared have caused the greenback to unwind its towering rally.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Friday and were on track to post their second straight annual gains, albeit modest, in a stormy year marked by tight supplies due to the Ukraine war, a strong dollar and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer China.

This is an intra-day update

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

