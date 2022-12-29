AGL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
ANL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 66.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
EFERT 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.72%)
EPCL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.76%)
FLYNG 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
GGGL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.27%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
OGDC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.52%)
PAEL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.42%)
PRL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.31%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
TPL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.48%)
TPLP 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
TRG 109.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.65%)
UNITY 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,881 Increased By 11.8 (0.31%)
BR30 13,712 Increased By 61.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 39,315 Increased By 35.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,498 Increased By 37.2 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Global alarm grows over China’s Covid surge

AFP Published 29 Dec, 2022 12:11pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

BEIJING: The United States is the latest in a growing number of countries to impose restrictions on visitors from China after Beijing abruptly removed a major impediment to overseas travel despite surging Covid cases at home.

Hospitals across China have been overwhelmed by an explosion of Covid cases following Beijing’s decision to lift strict rules that had largely kept the virus at bay but tanked its economy and sparked widespread protests.

On Monday, the country said it would bring an end to mandatory quarantine on arrival – prompting many jubilant Chinese citizens to make plans to travel abroad.

In response, the United States and a number of other countries announced they would require negative Covid tests for all travellers from mainland China.

“The recent rapid increase in Covid-19 transmission in China increases the potential for new variants emerging,” a senior US health official told reporters in a phone briefing.

Beijing has provided only limited data about circulating variants in China to global databases, the official said, and its testing and reporting on new cases has also diminished.

The US move came after Italy, Japan, India and Malaysia announced their own measures in a bid to protect against importing new Covid variants from China.

Beijing has hit out against “hyping, smearing and political manipulation” by the Western media concerning its Covid response.

“Currently China’s epidemic situation is all predictable and under control,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing Wednesday.

China’s Zhejiang has 1m daily Covid cases, expected to double

China still does not allow foreign visitors, however, with the issuance of visas for overseas tourists and students still suspended.

But the lifting of mandatory quarantines sparked a surge in interest in overseas travel by Chinese citizens, who have been largely confined to their country since Beijing pulled down the drawbridge in March 2020.

Italy Wednesday said it would make coronavirus tests for all visitors from China mandatory.

The measure was “essential to ensure the surveillance and identification of any variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population”, health minister Orazio Schillaci said.

France’s president, too, said it had “requested appropriate measures to protect” its citizens, with Paris noting it was closely monitoring “the evolution of the situation in China”.

The European Commission is set to meet Thursday to discuss “possible measures for a coordinated approach” by EU states to the explosion of Covid cases in China.

Bodies piling up

On the frontlines of China’s Covid wave, hospitals are battling surging cases that have hit the elderly and vulnerable hardest.

In Tianjin, around 140 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of the capital Beijing, AFP visited two hospital wards overwhelmed by patients sick with the virus.

Doctors are being asked to work even if they are infected, one said.

AFP saw more than two dozen mostly elderly patients lying on gurneys in public areas of the emergency department, and at least one dead person being wheeled out of a ward.

“It’s a four-hour wait to see a doctor,” staff could be heard telling an elderly man who said he had Covid.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) last week said that it would no longer release an official daily Covid death toll.

But with the end of mass testing – and China’s decision to reclassify Covid deaths in a move analysts said would dramatically downplay the fatalities – those numbers were no longer believed to reflect reality.

China United States China covid cases

Comments

1000 characters

Global alarm grows over China’s Covid surge

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Oil dips as China COVID spike dampens demand outlook

Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan Test

Gwadar Free Zone: Govt seeks exact power demand figures from COPHCL

Dar addresses ebbing investor confidence

Cigarette manufacturing sector: PM seeks elimination of tax evasion culture

Boat engines for 3,291 Gwadar fishermen: Cabinet approves disbursement of Rs823m to GPA

Read more stories