AGL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
ANL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 66.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.7%)
EFERT 75.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.63%)
EPCL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.76%)
FLYNG 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
GGGL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.27%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
OGDC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.32%)
PAEL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PRL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
TPL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.48%)
TPLP 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
TRG 109.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.68%)
UNITY 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 3,879 Increased By 9.6 (0.25%)
BR30 13,706 Increased By 54.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 39,310 Increased By 31 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,497 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans firm on Argentine dryness, wheat eases after rally

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2022 10:42am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Thursday, with the market holding on to last three sessions of gains as dry weather in Argentina underpinned prices.

Wheat fell after closing around 1.5% higher on Wednesday on support from cold weather across North America which is threatening the winter crop.

“Argentina’s bottom line remains one of concern over poorly distributed rainfall,” said one agricultural analyst.

“The rain expected this weekend into Monday will be extremely important and producers may advance with planting to take advantage of the moisture boost, while noting the lateness of the planting season. Opportunities to plant crops will begin to run out in the middle part of January.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) unmoved at $15.14-1/4 a bushel, as of 0331 GMT, wheat gave up 0.1% to $7.84-3/4 a bushel and corn fell 0.4% to $6.80 a bushel.

Soybean futures continue to find support from South American weather with a lack of rainfall in key growing areas of Argentina threatening the crop.

The dismantling of health restrictions in China has extended to food imports, as checks have been lifted on imported chilled and frozen foods, beginning Jan. 8.

Imported soybean: Federal govt approves release of 9 consignments

However, there is caution in global markets about the short-term impact of China’s COVID policy shift, with a surge in infections straining hospitals and prompting some countries to consider new rules for Chinese visitors.

Wheat has rallied in recent sessions as extreme cold weather gripped the United States, threatening to hurt winter wheat crops already weakened by drought.

Argentina’s farmers have sold 78.9% of the 2021/2022 soybean harvest so far, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, as producers continue to benefit from a preferential exchange rate aimed at attracting sorely needed US dollars.

Wheat prices faced pressure as Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia’s 2022/23 wheat crop estimate to 101.2 million tonnes, up from the previous estimate of 100.9 million tonnes.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal, corn and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of CBOT soyoil contracts, traders said.

Wheat soymeal North America US soybean US dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans firm on Argentine dryness, wheat eases after rally

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Oil dips as China COVID spike dampens demand outlook

Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan Test

Gwadar Free Zone: Govt seeks exact power demand figures from COPHCL

Dar addresses ebbing investor confidence

Cigarette manufacturing sector: PM seeks elimination of tax evasion culture

Boat engines for 3,291 Gwadar fishermen: Cabinet approves disbursement of Rs823m to GPA

Read more stories