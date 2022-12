KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second session on Wednesday, hitting a near four-week high on hopes of a recovery in demand after China eased COVID-19 curbs.

Malaysian palm oil futures surge on China optimism

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 18 ringgit, or 0.44%, to 4,118 ringgit ($928.50) a tonne during early trade, its highest since Dec 2.