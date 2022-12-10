COAS says Balochistan's security to be ensured for socio-economic development

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said that every effort will be made for the security and safety of the people of Balochistan to ensure a conducive environment for socio-economic development resulting in sustainable peace and prosperity, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS Munir expressed these remarks during his visit to Balochistan which was spread over two days.

The military's media wing said that on the first day, the COAS visited Corps Headquarters Quetta and laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument, and offered fateha.

Later, the army chief was given a detailed update on operational, training, and other matters of the formation.

The army chief also visited Command and Staff College Quetta and the School of Infantry and Tactics and interacted with young officers and instructors and advised them to focus on professional excellence to meet future battlefield challenges.

The ISPR said that General Asim visited Turbat on the second day of the visit. "IGFC South Balochistan briefed COAS on the prevailing security situation in southern Balochistan and measures in place to ensure a safe and secure environment."

Earlier, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor upon his arrival in Quetta.