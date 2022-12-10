AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS says Balochistan's security to be ensured for socio-economic development

  • IGFC South Balochistan briefs COAS on the prevailing security situation in southern Balochistan
BR Web Desk Published 10 Dec, 2022 08:57pm
Follow us

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said that every effort will be made for the security and safety of the people of Balochistan to ensure a conducive environment for socio-economic development resulting in sustainable peace and prosperity, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS Munir expressed these remarks during his visit to Balochistan which was spread over two days.

The military's media wing said that on the first day, the COAS visited Corps Headquarters Quetta and laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument, and offered fateha.

Later, the army chief was given a detailed update on operational, training, and other matters of the formation.

The army chief also visited Command and Staff College Quetta and the School of Infantry and Tactics and interacted with young officers and instructors and advised them to focus on professional excellence to meet future battlefield challenges.

The ISPR said that General Asim visited Turbat on the second day of the visit. "IGFC South Balochistan briefed COAS on the prevailing security situation in southern Balochistan and measures in place to ensure a safe and secure environment."

The COAS said that every effort will be made for the security and safety of the people of Balochistan to ensure a conducive environment for socio-economic development resulting in sustainable peace and prosperity.

Earlier, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor upon his arrival in Quetta.

ISPR Balochistan Gen Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

COAS says Balochistan's security to be ensured for socio-economic development

FTO orders FBR to release soybean consignments

CDA seals Azam Swati’s Islamabad farmhouse

Bangladesh opposition mounts huge protest in capital

England nose ahead in Multan despite Abrar brilliance

US sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup

EU at odds over gas price cap as 12 countries criticise latest proposal

Rana Sanaullah acquitted in narcotics case

Police say number of people missing after explosion on island of Jersey

Economy: Dar, others take stock of situation

Read more stories