Salik Hussain appointed PML-Q’s SVP

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
LAHORE: Chaudhry Salik Hussain, who is also Federal Minister for Board of Investment in the current coalition set up, has been appointed as senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in consultation with the Central Working Committee of the party approved his appointment and PML-Q Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema issued a notification.

It may be noted that Chaudhry Salik Hussain recently met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed matters pertaining to Punjab’s political situation.

