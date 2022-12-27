Hydrocarbon reserves discovered in D.I. Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: energy ministry

Al-Haj Enterprises (Pvt) Limited, an exploration & production (E&P) company, has discovered gas and condensate reserves in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, shared the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division in a statement on Tuesday

“Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division is pleased to announce that joint venture of Baska North Block (3169-4) comprising of Al-Haj Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd as operator (10.85%), Al Haj Pakistan Kirthar B.V (85%) and Government Holdings (Private) Ltd (4.15%) has discovered gas and condensate from an exploratory well namely 92 Kot Palak-1, which is located in District F.R. Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” read the statement.

As per details, the exploratory well was spudded-in on May 7, 2022 and drilled down to depth of 3,527 meters on November 18, 2022.

“Based on wire line logs interpretation and drilling results, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified on which the testing was conducted successfully.

“Drill Stem Test-1 (Post Acid) in Pab Sandstone and Dunghan Lower Limestone has tested 17.1 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas, 807 barrels of condensate per day (bcpd) and 17 barrels of water per day (bwpd) through choke size 40/64” at well head flowing pressure (whfp) of 2308 pounds per square inch (Psi).

“Drill Stem Test-2 (Pre-Acid) in Dunghan Upper Lime Stone and Dunghan Middle Sands has tested 22.02 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas, 1033 barrels of condensate per day (bcpd) and 15.8 barrels of water per day (bwpd) through choke size 40/64” at well head flowing pressure (whfp) of 2988 pounds per square inch (Psi),” read the statement.

The ministry said that the discovery in Baska North Block has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of Al-Haj Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd and the country.

“This is the 15th oil and gas discovery during the current calendar year,” shared the ministry.

“The subsequent production from these discoveries will result in less reliance on imports of the oil and gas and aid in bridging the demand and supply gap. Moreover, the onset of E&P activities will help to create job opportunities as well as assist in development of the area,” it added.

The discovery comes as Pakistan faces an energy crunch, as its reserves continue to deplete, while the country struggles to obtain fuel cargoes.

Just days ago, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had announced the discovery of oil and gas from its exploratory well namely Kot Nawab-1 and another development cum exploratory well namely Chak-5 Dim South-3, which is located in District Sanghar, Sindh.