AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28%

OGDCL discovers oil reserves in Punjab

  • Company says latest oil discovery further extends hydrocarbon play area in Pothohar basin
BR Web Desk Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 03:54pm
Follow us

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the largest oil and gas exploration company in Pakistan, on Thursday announced the discovery of oil reserves from its exploratory well in Punjab.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company announced that OGDCL "being operator of Toot Mining Lease with 100% working interest has made oil discovery from Lokhart Formation at Toot Deep-I well which is located in Attock District, Punjab Province, Pakistan”.

OGDCL said that Toot Deep # 01 well was spudded-in on December 25, 2020, and successfully drilled down to a total depth of 5,545 meters in Tobra Formation.

“Based on interpretation results of open hole logs data, Lockhart Formation has successfully tested oil at the rate of 882 barrels per day (bpd) and 0.93 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 600 pounds per square inch (psi) at 32/64" choke size,” read the notice.

OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves in Sindh and Punjab

OGDCL said the latest oil discovery further extends the hydrocarbon play area in Pothohar basin, adding that it has adopted aggressive exploration strategies which have resulted in hydrocarbon discoveries.

"This discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserve base of OGDCL and contribute positively towards oil and natural gas production from indigenous resources of Pakistan,” it stated.

Back in June, OGDCL had announced the discovery of oil and gas reserves from its exploratory wells located in Sindh and Punjab.

The discoveries were made in Rajanpur, a tribal area in Punjab, as well as district Tando Allah Yar, Sindh, the company said in notices to the PSX.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) announced the discovery of gas and condensate reserves in Shahpur Chakar North X-1, an exploratory well, Block 2568-18 (Gambat South) located in District Sanghar, Sindh.

gas reserves commodity energy OGDC oil reserves Oil and Gas Development Company Limited Punjab well

Comments

1000 characters

OGDCL discovers oil reserves in Punjab

Journalist Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayers offered at Shah Faisal Mosque in Islamabad

Rupee records back-to-back losses, settles at 221.5 against US dollar

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Fauji Cement begins 3rd line of cement manufacturing

Oil steadies amid fears over Chinese demand, record US exports

Zimbabwe win toss, bat against Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Fifteen dead in attack on Shia shrine in Iran

PM’s visit set to spur CPEC momentum

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Read more stories