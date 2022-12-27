Threats force police to beef up security in capital

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has been put on high alert owing to possible terror threats as well as a fresh wave of terrorism in the country.

The capital police have put security on high alert in the city after a suicide attack in Sector I-10/4 during which a policeman was martyred and at least six people, including four police personnel, injured on December 23 in order to avert any untoward incident in the upcoming days as well as during the New Year event.

Sohail Zafar Chatta, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) during a meeting directed Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to further strengthen security in their jurisdictions. He strictly directed the SDPOs and SHOs not to overlook the possible security threats and to remain highly vigilant.

The city police have enhanced security arrangements in the Red Zone which houses the diplomatic enclave, the Prime Minister Secretariat, the Parliament building, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and other government offices and the immediately adjacent areas.

A heavy contingent of personnel police has been deployed on all roads leading to the Red Zone as well as in the other parts of the city. Police have also erected security pickets on different roads and continued random checking of vehicles.

Commandoes of Islamabad police, lady police, mobile patrolling, Anti-Terrorists Squad (ATS), and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were also deputed at different locations in the city. The high-ups of the capital police issued strict directives to the police officers to ensure strict checking at entry and exit points of Islamabad and police should keep a close eye over the suspected people.

The police officials have instructed the citizens of Islamabad to keep important documents including Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) with them besides appealing to the residents to corporate with the on-duty cops during the checking process in the Red Zone and other areas. The city police asked citizens to inform the police through 15 regarding any suspected activity.

The capital administration has banned all types of gatherings, especially activities related to the upcoming local government elections as part of security measures.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) security Masood Khan visited various duty points including the entry and exits points of the Red Zone and Diplomatic Enclave, and reviewed security arrangements.

A police official said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the SSP Security visited different points of the red zone and diplomatic enclave and met the officials of Islamabad capital police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) performing duties and issued instructions to enhance security and remain alert on duty.

