Smuggled goods of Rs92m seized in three days

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: The anti-smuggling team of Customs Intelligence, Karachi, has seized smuggled goods worth more than Rs92 million in the last three days.

According to sources, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that a group involved in organised smuggling of non-duty paid cloth, is dumping the same in a godown located in Liaqatabad area for its further supply to different markets.

In response to the information, surveillance was mounted in the said area which led to the inspection of the godown.

A huge quantity (18.5 tons) of smuggled curtain/sofa cloth was recovered. The value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs 67 million approximately.

In another incident, an oil tanker which was coming from Hub to Karachi has been intercepted near Gul Bai overhead bridge and the department has recovered 36,000 liters of smuggled diesel. The value of the seized vehicle and diesel is estimated to be Rs 25 million.

The total value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs 92 million.

