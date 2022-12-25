Alkhidmat to launch ‘Bano Qabil’ programme

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi plans to unfold its Bano Qabil programme - an IT educational programme across the country, officials said on Saturday.

Interviews under the Bano Qabil programme for the aspirants of Graphic Designing entered fourth day. Hundreds of male candidates appeared for the interviews.

President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Dr Hafeezur Rehman visited Alkhidmat’s Head Office to witness the interview process.

He appreciated Alkhidmat for its efforts to provide educational and career opportunities to Karachi’s youth.

