Spell of severe cold to conclude in 5 days across Punjab

LAHORE: The ongoing spell of severe cold would conclude in another five days throughout Punjab as clouds are likely to grip the environment by 29th of December to reduce the cooling effect in the weather.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources said the upcoming cloudy weather would uplift foggy spell from the province which has touched height of its thickness at present, a prime cause behind the ongoing cold spell in the province.

There were high chances of the absence of cold weather during the month of December had there not been thick fog in the province, they added. According to them, duration of cold spell would reduce after five days despite continuity of the severity of weather.

A rise in minimum temperature is a unique phenomenon attached to the city of Lahore. At present, the difference between the maximum and minimum temperature has been equalized to 9 and 7 Celsius respectively, which has turned the weather cold. Earlier, the maximum temperature was hovering around 25C against the minimum at 12C approximately.

However, the temperature took a dramatic turn with the start of current week soon after the phenomenon of fog crept in the environment. The city temperature falls down suddenly by 4PM which has mitigated the day and night difference in the city.

It may be noted that the year 2022 has been marked with increase in weather variables as it maintained its uniqueness throughout the last 12 months. The year started with hot February, followed by non-occurrence of spring season in the month of March due to extreme hot weather.

Mangla Dam stood at dead level for more than 100 days while Tarbela got filled in 40 days. At present, the country contains 13.5 million acre feet water after the wastage of water equivalent to five years storage below Kotary. Monsoon season also took unusual turn during the year and the country failed to secure precious water out of torrential rains in Balochistan and Sindh.

Finally, there were below normal rains during the winter season, resulting in dry December, as here was no rain after third week of November. There is no rain for almost five weeks at present and only the creation of thick fog out of high moisture content in the air has brought the ongoing sever cold spell in the province.

Talking to the Business Recorder, Director PMD Shahid Abbas said the country would have to learn with more weather variables ahead. There is a need of improving of our adaptability through better management with fast changing weather pattern out of climate change, he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Khalid Mahmood Malik has joined the Lahore office of PMD as new Chief Meteorologist. He has replaced Mehr Dad Khan who has been promoted to the office of Director General.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022