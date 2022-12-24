AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP PA deputy speaker escapes unhurt in attack

Amjad Ali Shah Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan escaped alleged attempt on his life and remained unhurt while attending an event in Shagai area of the provincial capital on Friday.

Unknown men fired on Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Mehmood Jan in the provincial capital’s Regi area, police confirmed. Police said the firing incident took place close to a compound where Mehmood Jan was present.

SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi said a police contingent was dispatched to the crime scene. He said efforts were under way to arrest the suspects. Abbasi added that he came under attack during the inauguration ceremony of a development project.

The motive of the attack could not be ascertained as yet, he added. Jan was elected to the KP assembly on a general seat in 2018 and went on to become the deputy speaker that same year. In his statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehmood Jan said he was attacked while addressing a livestock-related event. He added that the guards fired back at the attackers. Jan added that he or anyone else was not injured in the attack; however, the attackers escaped.

Meanwhile, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani strongly condemned the life attempt on deputy speaker of the provincial assembly Mehmood Jan. “We strongly deplore the shooting incident and demand of the departments concerned to arrest the culprits immediately”.

In a press conference Friday, Additional IG KP Police Mohammad Ali Babakhel said that during the ongoing year, the police conducted 2,715 operations against terrorists.

“Ransom calls from Afghanistan and suicide bombings in Waziristan are huge challenges. However, we are witnessing positive outcomes of our operations in Malakand,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Khyber pakhtunkhwa KP Assembly PTI KP police KP PA deputy speaker Mehmood Jan

Comments

1000 characters

KP PA deputy speaker escapes unhurt in attack

Chinese firms have adopted go-slow policy?

Local gas, RLNG: Ogra underscores need for revising tariffs

FY21-22: digital payments take a rising trajectory

Elahi reinstated, dissolution of assembly stalled

Punjab PA passes resolution against governor

Country’s first agri-Fintech app: SBP grants approval to pilot launch of ‘Digitt+’

DPC unveils 2nd annual report: 98pc of bank depositors eligible for deposit protection

Imported networking equipment subject to 16pc duty: FBR

Mansoor Awan made AGP

IT exports: PM voices dissatisfaction

Read more stories