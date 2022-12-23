AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

16 Indian soldiers killed in road accident

AFP Published 23 Dec, 2022 06:22pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Sixteen soldiers were killed in India’s remote northeast Friday when the military truck transporting them skidded down a steep mountain slope and crashed, the army said.

The accident occurred in the state of Sikkim while the truck carrying the soldiers was negotiating a treacherous turn in a mountainous area near the border with China.

“A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated,” the Indian Army’s eastern command said in a statement, confirming three officers and 13 soldiers had died of injuries after the accident.

Sikkim has some of India’s most dangerous high-altitude roads, particularly along its isolated Himalayan border with Tibet.

India’s post-COVID spending boom drives two-speed economy

In August, six paramilitaries were killed in an accident in Indian-administered Kashmir when an armoured vehicle carrying them rolled down a mountain slope.

India China Himalayan border Sixteen soldiers were killed Sikkim Tibet Indian Army's eastern command

Comments

1000 characters

16 Indian soldiers killed in road accident

One policeman martyred, several injured in suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against ‘illegal removal’ of CM Elahi

PML-N, PPP withdraw no-trust motion against Parvez Elahi

Rupee remains under stress against US dollar

APTMA says textile exports may fall below $1bn a month from Jan 2023

Hubco-CPHGC: encashment notice withdrawn, standby LC extended

After one day of gain, KSE-100 ends week on negative note

India’s forex reserves at $563.5bn, snap 5-week rise

Oil rises 2% on Russian supply worries; US storm impact in focus

Afghanistan’s Farooqi sacked by BBL side after ‘incident’

Read more stories