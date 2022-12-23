AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.42%)
EPCL 42.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FNEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.83%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.53%)
OGDC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.77%)
PAEL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.79%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.97%)
TPL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.84%)
TRG 112.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.78%)
UNITY 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.69%)
WAVES 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

APTMA says textile exports may fall below $1bn a month from Jan 2023

  • In letter addressed to PM Shehbaz, association says sector operating at capacity utilisation of less than 50%
BR Web Desk Published 23 Dec, 2022 03:53pm
Follow us

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Friday warned that the country’s textile exports could fall below $1 billion a month from 2023 onwards, highlighting a range of issues facing the sector that is currently operating at less than 50% capacity utilisation.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dated December 23, 2022, a copy of which is available to Business Recorder, APTMA’s Patron-in-Chief Gohar Ejaz said the international economic situation “primarily caused by the Ukraine crisis combined with the floods in Pakistan have combined to formulate the perfect storm for our economy”.

“The textile sector is now operating at a capacity utilisation of less than 50% across the country. A very substantial number of jobs have already been lost and many more are to follow if remedial measures are not urgently undertaken,” it said.

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

In its letter, APTMA attributed the decline to supply chain disruptions, liquidity constraints, energy shortages, and non-functioning of new projects.

APTMA said recent floods destroyed the cotton crop with only 5 million bales available this year while the industry requires 14 million bales.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange issues have curtailed the import of cotton and other essential inputs for exports. The cost has increased by 20% due to demurrage /detention and delays, it added.

“Clear all imports of export-oriented sectors which have arrived at parts whether against Letter of Credit (LCs) or cash against documents,” said APTMA.

“Priority (should be given) for and exempting export-oriented sectors from import controls allowing LCs for raw material machinery, spare parts and other items to restore industry's supply line, and refund all demurrage and detention charges incurred by EOU Sector to maintain competitive costs for exports,” it said.

On liquidity constraints, APTMA said that a much higher quantum of funds is stuck in work in progress as a consequence of a 17% sales tax and devaluation on all inputs.

Smeda, APTMA agree to set up 1,000 stitching units to increase exports

APTMA called for the restoration of SRO 1125, zero rating for the textile value chain while collecting sales tax on domestic sales at the point of sale. It urged to immediately refund all deferred sales tax, tuff and other dues.

The body said that the government should also provide the textile sector with a moratorium on capital repayment from July 1st, 2022 to June 30th, 2023.

The association added that due to marked differences in RLNG/gas rates being offered to textile mills in Sindh and Punjab, Punjab-based industries are no longer viable and have no option but to close down as they are no longer competitive and available orders are shifting or in process of shifting to the cheaper alternatives internationally and within Pakistan.

APTMA called for the implementation of Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACoG) while extending Regionally Competitive Energy Tariffs (RCET), across the country to enable new industrial units, expansions and Punjab-based industries to compete.

The textile mills association highlighted that industrial estates including, Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority (LIEDA), Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) and Sundar Industrial Estates-based industries are being denied the concessional power tariffs leaving the export industries uncompetitive and cash strapped.

It called for ensuring the availability of concessional tariffs to export-oriented industries located in industrial estates.

APTMA also said that the textile sector invested $5 billion, in the past two years, in setting up new factories.

‘Extreme liquidity crunch’ engulfs textile sector, says APTMA

“However, some of the machinery of new plants/ expansions is still stuck at ports, LCs are being delayed for spare parts, and electricity and gas are not being provided to these new units.

“Machinery that has arrived at ports and is not being cleared delaying projects and incurring capital costs to a level where they have become uncompetitive,” it said, adding that shipments of machinery and spare parts which have arrived at ports or are at sea to be cleared.

Moreover, Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF) be provided where LCs already opened and loans approved by banks.

Also read:

Shehbaz Sharif Exports textile exports APTMA textile sector Export Sector gas/RLNG supply Pakistan textiles liquidity crunch rates

Comments

1000 characters

APTMA says textile exports may fall below $1bn a month from Jan 2023

CM Punjab de-notification: Parvez Elahi moves LHC

PML-N, PPP withdraw no-trust motion against Parvez Elahi

Rupee remains under stress against US dollar

Hubco-CPHGC: encashment notice withdrawn, standby LC extended

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

Afghanistan’s Farooqi sacked by BBL side after ‘incident’

Pakistan’s auto parts maker extends production shutdown amid drop in sales

Turkish lira weakens to record low of 18.7 against dollar

S&P cuts rating on weakening of several metrics

Read more stories