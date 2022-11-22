AGL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
ANL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
AVN 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.27%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
FLYNG 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.94%)
MLCF 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
OGDC 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
PAEL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
TPL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.56%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
TRG 148.62 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.37%)
UNITY 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.15%)
WAVES 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,340 Increased By 31.6 (0.73%)
BR30 16,341 Increased By 114.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,978 Increased By 216.8 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,832 Increased By 104.2 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

‘Extreme liquidity crunch’ engulfs textile sector, says APTMA

BR Web Desk Published 22 Nov, 2022 12:48pm
Follow us

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), the country's largest industrial association, has said that an “extreme liquidity crunch” has engulfed the textile sector, which would hamper exports.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the trade body urged to review the zero-rating for the export-based industry.

APTMA said approximately 60% of the industry has closed or is on the verge of closure primarily due to an extreme liquidity crunch.

APTMA said the liquidity crisis has occurred due to demand destruction at the onset of a recession in export destinations, abandonment of the FASTER system commitment to pay refunds within 72 hours, foreign buyers extending their payment period against shipments, currency depreciation, and an accumulation of 'Deferred Sales Tax' which has not been refunded for the last 3 years.

Export-oriented textile sector sends out an ‘SOS’

APTMA said that it had held a series of meetings with Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and FBR since June 2022 over the restoration of SRO 1125 (zero rating).

It said that the GST system has been counterproductive as it has distorted the level playing field for local manufacturers and now heavily favors sales tax free imports.

“It appears that the government policies do not take into account the need to develop and support domestic industry and are actively substituting local production with imports. Consequently, the economy has been undergoing premature de-industrialisation and capital is rapidly draining from the country,” said APTMA.

It added that the government already owes refunds worth over Rs300 billion to exporters and has no fiscal space for making that payment.

“Secondly, there is no reason for exporters to believe that they will get their sales tax refunded in due time while their prior refunds still remain unpaid, thereby depriving them of liquidity and of their own resources in order to tax local consumption of less than 20% of the industry's output.

APTMA member for mills urged to switch on EFS modules 1414

APTMA urged the government to review its decision on revoking zero rating, which was rescinded for the export-based industry in the June 2019 budget announcement.

“Back in 2019, the government assured industrialists that they will examine the issue in 6 to 8 months, but no such review has been taken even after the passing of 3 years,” said APTMA.

Shehbaz Sharif APTMA Textile Mills Letter liquidity crunch zero rating letter to PM

Comments

1000 characters
Abdul Wahid Nov 22, 2022 01:36pm
Zero rating regime for textile sectormeans no sales tax on local sales of textile products. There are lot of other industries selling their products locally and abroad but they have never asked for zero rating. As local sales do not earn any FX therefore their demand is unreasonable.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
MKA Nov 22, 2022 02:03pm
Textile exporters, export the commodity, and don't bring back the full foreign exchange earned in the transaction, but hold back a part earned abroad. This process has played its part in leading to the present economic scenario (besides other factors). We earn from this country, so the country should benefit.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

‘Extreme liquidity crunch’ engulfs textile sector, says APTMA

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Oil prices steady amid China demand worries, dollar retreat

Pakistan reopens Afghan crossing

New solar power plants: Tariffs to be indexed annually: ECC

Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification

Jul-Sept period: Rs193.15bn authorised/ disbursed under PSDP

Sugar export: decision to be taken on Thursday

FBR enhances security deposits for new customs agents

Asif says PM has asked ministry to initiate process

Read more stories