Small traders reject energy conservation plan

KARACHI: Small traders Thursday rejected the government’s energy conservation plan that stipulates to close markets by 8pm, saying “the government should adopt an austerity plan for itself, instead.”

“Forcing markets closures by 8pm in Karachi on the pretext of energy-saving is not fair under any circumstances,” spokesman for All Pakistan Anjuman-e- Tajiran, Sindh chapter, Muhammad Ismail Lalpuria said.

The unrestricted use of millions of rupees petrol by the government every month can be reduced to help save money and conserve energy as well, he added.

He also questioned whether govt spending of billions of rupees on planes and helicopters for political visits will help end energy crisis?

“The real stakeholders and representatives of Karachi’s markets are their traders who would decide closure timings,” he said, adding that the government decision on markets closure without consulting us will not be accepted.

Lalpuria rejected the notion that the government pressure will make traders comply with its orders. The federal government must take traders’ reservations into account and consult them before taking such decisions.

