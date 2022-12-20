Energy saving plan: govt to seek provinces’ support for early closure of markets, restaurants

Unveiling its energy conservation roadmap, the government said that all markets and restaurants will be shut down at 8pm, adding that it will approach the provinces for the implementation of this policy.

Following the cabinet meeting, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that a final decision would be taken by Thursday. He said that estimates had shown that if 20% of the government workforce worked from home on a rotation basis, Rs56 billion could be saved.

He also said the timing of wedding halls would be limited to 10pm, while restaurants, hotels and markets would close down by 8pm. However, he said that there may be some room for the closing time for restaurants to be extended by an hour.

The minister further said that energy-efficient fans and bulbs would soon be introduced in the market, which would help save Rs38 billion.

"If street lights are used alternatively, we would be able to save Rs4 billion.”

Asif said that the Ministry of Information would be running a media campaign to spread awareness regarding these new measures.

“In the next few days, we will be approaching all the provinces with this national project and then on Thursday the final approval of the conservation policy will be given,” the minister said.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the Ministry of Energy has prepared an energy conservation roadmap which will save over Rs250 billion with measures to be approved by the federal and provincial governments.

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Sources said that the government has set deadline of July 1, 2023 to stop manufacturing of inefficient fans after which tax/duty will be imposed on inefficient fans.

The government is expecting a revenue of Rs15 billion through this step.

The sources said government has also set deadline of February 1, 2023 to stop manufacturing of incandescent bulbs. Imposition of tax/duty on incandescent bulbs will generate revenue of Rs22 billion. Public sector organisations only to procure LED/energy efficient equipment.