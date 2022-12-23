NA body disposes of ‘Contractors Registration Bill, 2021’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology disposed of “The Contractors Registration Bill, 2021” while observing that the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Act, 1976 has already vested the proposed functions of the bill to the council.

The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held under the chairmanship of Sajid Mehdi.

The committee was briefed about, “The Contractors Registration Bill, 2021” (moved by Uzma Riaz, MNA).

The bill's objectives and reasons stated that through this bill a legal mechanism may be devised to register the most qualified contractors and contractors firms to be followed by each government department so that vices of underground economy may be stopped and one of the important factors behind faulty constructions may be addressed.

Further a legal mechanism should be devised to assign legal responsibility for construction defects because when a construction defect results in injuries or requires costly repair work in order to make the property safe, a number of individuals (or entities) could be on the legal hook.

The additional secretary Ministry of Science and Technology apprised that the said bill was introduced with the aim to provide registration of contractors, regulate their conduct and provide the legal mechanism for construction defect liability.

He said that the PEC Act, 1976 has already vested the said functions to the PEC; therefore, the ministry opposed the bill. After detailed deliberations, the committee recommended that the bill may not be processed for further legislation.

While briefing, the Rector, NUTECH apprised the Committee that NUTECH is established as a pioneer “University of Industry” to create, develop and promote emerging technologies for the country. He briefed that the university educates students in applied sciences, engineering, technologies, technical and professional education and skills, and other areas of scholarship so as to grow knowledge economy and develop leaders, professionals and skilled workforce embodied with the spirit of discovery, innovation, entrepreneurship, social responsibilities and ethical practices to best serve the society and industry.

The committee appreciated the achievements of NUTECH Islamabad in the research area and directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to provide the necessary funds to the university for ongoing research projects for the development of science and technology in the country.

The committee was also briefed by the Incharge Academics, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) about the issues of employees (officers/officials) of the university. The Committee directed the CUI authorities that issues of daily wages employees should be resolved within two months.

The meeting was attended by Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, ZaibJaffar, and Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto.

The senior officers from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Law and Justice, PEC, NUTECH, and COMSATS University, Islamabad were also present in the meeting.

