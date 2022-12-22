AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.59%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.8%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.75%)
EPCL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.57%)
FCCL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.47%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.4%)
OGDC 71.52 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.42%)
PAEL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.05%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.11%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
TPL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
TPLP 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TREET 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.35%)
TRG 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-5.99%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WAVES 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 3,903 Decreased By -47.8 (-1.21%)
BR30 13,779 Decreased By -237 (-1.69%)
KSE100 39,511 Increased By 168.4 (0.43%)
KSE30 14,558 Increased By 98.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble tumbles to near eight-month low vs dollar

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 12:20pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The rouble slumped to its weakest since late April past 72 against the dollar on Thursday as fears over the impact of sanctions on Russian oil and gas took the currency’s losses this month to more than 15%.

At 0604 GMT, the rouble was down 1.4% against the dollar at 72.00, earlier hitting 72.1350, its weakest mark since April 29.

It also lost 1.4% to trade at 76.69 versus the euro, also a near eight-month low, and shed 1.8% against the yuan to a near seven-month low of 10.26.

Falling export revenues in recent months have been exacerbated by a European Union oil embargo that began in December, when an oil price cap come into force as well.

Rouble slumps past 70 vs dollar for first time since May

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.3% at $82.5 a barrel.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble tumbles to near eight-month low vs dollar

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

FM Bilawal's talks with Blinken productive and comprehensive: FO

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim shuts down DAP plant amid economic downturn

Oil rallies on tight US stocks as winter blast hits

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

‘Exchange losses’: Non-provision of needed funds worries Petroleum Division

Margala Block: Transfer of 30pc working interest of MOL to MPCL approved by ECC

Read more stories