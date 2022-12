HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed with gains on Thursday, extending a global rally fuelled by strong US earnings reports and consumer confidence data.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.71 percent, or 518.73 points, to 19,679.22.

China stocks flat, Hong Kong shares inch higher

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.46 percent, or 13.98 points, to 3,054.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.72 percent, or 14.21 points, to 1,955.58.