AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
AVN 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.74%)
EPCL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
FFL 4.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.5%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.37%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.34%)
KEL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.78%)
OGDC 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.11%)
PAEL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.68%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.82%)
PRL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.99%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
TREET 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.42%)
TRG 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.61 (-6.42%)
UNITY 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 3,900 Decreased By -50 (-1.27%)
BR30 13,769 Decreased By -247.1 (-1.76%)
KSE100 39,537 Increased By 193.6 (0.49%)
KSE30 14,547 Increased By 86.6 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks flat, Hong Kong shares inch higher

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 06:59am
Follow us

HONG KONG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks moved in a narrow range on Wednesday, while Hong Kong shares tracked small gains by Asian peers ahead of the festive season, as further relaxations of COVID-19 curbs by China marginally improved investor confidence.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index was flat, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.17 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.34 percent and 0.43 percent, respectively.

Asian stocks, trying to get into a festive mood, managed small gains. Even Japan’s Nikkei lifted off the two-month low it hit after the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) surprise decision to loosen its tight leash on government bond yields.

Meanwhile, China’s healthcare system was put to the test as COVID cases spiked. Dozens of hearses queued outside a Beijing crematorium on Wednesday, even as the country reported no new COVID-19 deaths.

In Huashan Hospital, one of Shanghai’s largest, the number of patients in its fever clinics increased fivefold, Xinhua reported.

“Despite possible heightened disruptions to the economy from the impact of COVID-19 in the near term, we believe that economic growth will likely recover quarter by quarter and surpass 5 percent in full year 2023, and risk assets will likely post good performance,” CICC analysts said in a note.

The United States on Tuesday indicated it stood ready to assist China with its surging COVID-19 outbreak, warning that an uncontrolled spread there might have implications for the global economy.

Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, said on Wednesday that he thinks the SAR and the mainland will soon resume quarantine-free travel, local media reported.

Tourism advanced 2.1 percent, consumer staples and food & beverages were up 1.2 percent, respectively, while photovoltaic sector dropped 2.3 percent and semiconductors declined 1.4 percent.

In Hong Kong, tech giants advanced 0.7 percent. HSBC up 1.6 percent, led the gains on the benchmark index.

China China stocks Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks flat, Hong Kong shares inch higher

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

Floods 2022: PM launches action plan

Revenue collection: Dar directs FBR to achieve set targets

Govt decides to introduce ‘special cops’ to catch power thieves

Margala Block: Transfer of 30pc working interest of MOL to MPCL approved by ECC

Gold traders refuse to open new rates

Gas sector 10-member body formed on circular debt settlement

Read more stories