CBOT corn may extend gains to $6.69
SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may extend gains to $6.69 per bushel, driven by a wave c.
This is the third wave of a three-wave cycle from $6.35.
It easily travelled above a key resistance at $6.59-1/4.
CBOT corn may revisit Dec. 13 high of $6.60
Chances are high that this wave could extend to $6.69.
A correction from the current level may be limited to $6.59-1/4, now a support.
