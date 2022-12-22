CBOT corn may extend gains to $6.69

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may extend gains to $6.69 per bushel, driven by a wave c.

This is the third wave of a three-wave cycle from $6.35.

It easily travelled above a key resistance at $6.59-1/4.

CBOT corn may revisit Dec. 13 high of $6.60

Chances are high that this wave could extend to $6.69.

A correction from the current level may be limited to $6.59-1/4, now a support.