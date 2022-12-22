Higher education for female students: Pakistan urges Afghan authorities to revisit decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday expressed disappointment at Afghan Taliban’s interim government’s decision to suspend university and higher education for female students in Afghanistan and urged the Afghan authorities to revisit the decision.

“Pakistan is disappointed to learn about the suspension of university and higher education for female students in Afghanistan,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while commenting on the Taliban’s interim government’s decision, adding Pakistan urges Afghan authorities to revisit the decision.

She said that Pakistan’s position on this issue has been clear and consistent. “We strongly believe that every man and woman has the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam. We strongly urge the Afghan authorities to revisit this decision,” she added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the higher education ministry of the Taliban interim government issued a notification announcing the suspension of the university and higher education for the female students until further notice.

The decision drew condemnation from international community, including the United Nations, the United States, and other western countries such as the United Kingdom. The Human Rights Watch (HRW) and other international organisations also condemned the Taliban government’s decision and termed it a shameful move.

