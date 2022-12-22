AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
AVN 67.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.44%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.02%)
EFERT 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.53%)
EPCL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.2%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.16%)
KEL 2.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
OGDC 71.10 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.05%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.25%)
PRL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.57%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
TELE 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.87%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.83%)
TRG 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.81 (-6.58%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.41%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 3,896 Decreased By -54.4 (-1.38%)
BR30 13,810 Decreased By -205.6 (-1.47%)
KSE100 39,540 Increased By 197.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 14,547 Increased By 87.3 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Higher education for female students: Pakistan urges Afghan authorities to revisit decision

Ali Hussain Published 22 Dec, 2022 07:30am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday expressed disappointment at Afghan Taliban’s interim government’s decision to suspend university and higher education for female students in Afghanistan and urged the Afghan authorities to revisit the decision.

“Pakistan is disappointed to learn about the suspension of university and higher education for female students in Afghanistan,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while commenting on the Taliban’s interim government’s decision, adding Pakistan urges Afghan authorities to revisit the decision.

She said that Pakistan’s position on this issue has been clear and consistent. “We strongly believe that every man and woman has the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam. We strongly urge the Afghan authorities to revisit this decision,” she added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the higher education ministry of the Taliban interim government issued a notification announcing the suspension of the university and higher education for the female students until further notice.

The decision drew condemnation from international community, including the United Nations, the United States, and other western countries such as the United Kingdom. The Human Rights Watch (HRW) and other international organisations also condemned the Taliban government’s decision and termed it a shameful move.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Afghanistan Education Afghan Taliban higher education Pakistan Foreign office afghan female students

Comments

1000 characters

Higher education for female students: Pakistan urges Afghan authorities to revisit decision

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

Floods 2022: PM launches action plan

Revenue collection: Dar directs FBR to achieve set targets

Govt decides to introduce ‘special cops’ to catch power thieves

Margala Block: Transfer of 30pc working interest of MOL to MPCL approved by ECC

Gold traders refuse to open new rates

Gas sector 10-member body formed on circular debt settlement

Read more stories